More on Lilis Energy Q3 results

Lilis Energy (LLEX +6.8% ) witnessed production curtailments and construction delays, however Q3 production increased from 154,078 boe to 514,102 boe

The company says that all previously curtailed wells are now back on-line and connected, with current production of ~7,000 Boepd

Total proved reserves increased to 46.7 MMBOE

Reports operating income of $0.3M as compared to loss of $9.1M in last year

Adjusted EBITDAX was $12.4M; Capex was $31M

Previously: Lilis Energy beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Nov. 1)

Previously: Lilis Energy +6% after maintaining 8K boe/day year-end target exit rate (Oct. 24)