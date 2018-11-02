Vonage -8.5% after consumer business drags revenues

Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) has slipped 8.5% today after revenues fell just short in its Q3 earnings report, with growth coming from its business side to mitigate a fall-off in consumer sales.

The company also announced it wrapped its acquisition of NewVoiceMedia for $350M in cash.

Revenue did tick up on Business-side strength; Income from operations fell $25M to reach $15M; OIBDA was $50M vs. a prior-year $51M.

Adjusted net income rose to $22M, though, from $17M a year ago.

Revenue breakout: Vonage Business, $154M (up 19%); Vonage Consumer, $108M (down 13%).

In Business, service revenue per customer was $362/month (up 12%); churn was 1.1%, better than last year's 1.2%.

In Consumer, average revenue per line was $26.30 (roughly flat) and churn was 1.8%, better than last year's 1.9%.

With the acquisition done, Vonage is updating full-year guidance: For revenue of $1.048B-$1.052B; capex of about $25M; and OIBDA of $177M-$180M.

Previously: Vonage Holdings EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Nov. 02 2018)

Earnings call slides

Press release