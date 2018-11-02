China iron ore wraps up worst week since May amid demand worries

China iron ore prices fell for a fourth straight day amid expectations that the oncoming winter season will see reduced demand and as U.S.-China trade tensions eased.

The most traded iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for January delivery, fell as much as 4.8% before settling with a 3.5% loss at 508.50 yuan, concluding a 4% loss for the week in the biggest weekly drop since May.

Chinese demand for top-quality iron ore from Vale (VALE -0.6% ) should stay strong, helping the company keep its prices above $90/ton in 2019, CFO Luciano Siani says.