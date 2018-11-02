China iron ore wraps up worst week since May amid demand worries

China iron ore prices fell for a fourth straight day amid expectations that the oncoming winter season will see reduced demand and as U.S.-China trade tensions eased.
The most traded iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for January delivery, fell as much as 4.8% before settling with a 3.5% loss at 508.50 yuan, concluding a 4% loss for the week in the biggest weekly drop since May.
Chinese demand for top-quality iron ore from Vale (VALE -0.6%) should stay strong, helping the company keep its prices above $90/ton in 2019, CFO Luciano Siani says.
Other major suppliers of iron ore to China include BHP Billiton (BHP -0.1%), Rio Tinto (RIO +0.1%) and Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF).
