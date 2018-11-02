Oppenheimer steps to Carbonite sideline on market pressure

Oppenheimer downgrades Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from Outperform to Perform and removes its $50 price target.

Analyst Ari Wald says Carbonite had a soft Q3 and issues will likely linger for the next several quarters.

Wald thinks the business results indicate cooling in the overall SMB data management market and it isn’t clear Carbonite can expand upmarket or transform its installed base to cloud fast enough to avoid the undertow.

Carbonite shares are down -18.9% to $28.78.

Previously: Carbonite beats by $0.07, misses on revenue (Nov. 1)