Realogy falls sharply after guiding flat Q4 homesale transaction volume

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) sinks 6.4% after forecasting flat Y/Y homesale transaction volume for Q4.

Expects full-year operating EBITDA of $660M-$670M, which RLGY says is "subject to macro uncertainty and current market conditions."

Cuts guidance for its operating EBITDA-to-free cash flow conversion rate to the mid-50% range from the 60% guidance on Aug. 3.

Q3 adjusted EPS of 85 cents misses consensus estimate of 92 cents; compares with 71 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 homesale transaction volume of about $143B, up 1% Y/Y; less than the 3%-6 increase guidance given in its Q2 earnings statement.

Revenue of $1.68B fell short of consensus estimate of $1.71B; compares with $1.67B a year ago.

Separately, Realogy's CFO and Treasurer Anthony E. Hull to retire effective Nov. 5; the company is hiring an executive recruitment firm to begin the search for a permanent CFO.

Timothy B. Gustavson becomes interim CFO and treasurer, adding to his duties as senior vice president, chief accounting officer and corporate controller.

