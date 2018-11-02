MasTec jumps 10% post Q3 results; raises FY18 guidance

MasTec (MTZ +10.5% ) reported Q3 revenue of $1.98B an increase of 1% Y/Y. Revenue by segments: Communications $661.7M (+8.4% Y/Y); Oil and Gas $1.04B (-10.8% Y/Y); Electrical Transmission $99.1M (+21.2% Y/Y); Power Generation and Industrial $179.6M (+85.4% Y/Y) and Other $1.6M (-84.9% Y/Y).

Q3 Adj. EBITDA increased by 26% Y/Y to $226.3M and margin improved by 226 bps to 11.4%.

G&A Expenses increased by 20.9% Y/Y to $80.31M.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $26.77M, compared to $166.46M a year ago.

Company’s 18-month backlog as of September 30, 2018 was $7.8B (+56% Y/Y).

Company repurchased 1.6M shares during the quarter, and 4.3M shares repurchased on a year-to-date basis, also company approved an additional $150M share repurchase authorization in September 2018.

4Q18 Guidance: Revenue ~$1.9B; GAAP net income ~$80M; EPS ~$1.02; Adj. EBITDA ~$194M and Adj. EPS of ~$1.05.

FY18 Guidance, raised: Revenue ~$6.9B; GAAP EPS $3.88; net income of ~$308M; Adj. EBITDA of ~$719M and margin of ~10.4%; and Adj. EPS of $3.76.

