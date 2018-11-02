Dividend News

MFS Investment Management declares monthly distributions

MFS California Municipal ... (CCA)

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) - $0.0350.

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) - $0.057340.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) - $0.02820.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) - $0.0230.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) - $0.0200.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) - $0.020150.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) - $0.028690.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) - $0.0390.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) - $0.040820.

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) - $0.02950.

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) - $0.045830.

Payable Nov. 30; for shareholders of record Nov. 14; ex-div Nov. 13.

