Oppenheimer taps Skyworks, Broadcom as top Apple suppliers

Oppenheimer taps Skyworks (SWKS -4.5%) and Broadcom (AVGO -4.1%) as the top Apple supply chain stocks.
The firm continues to prefer regular content licensing stories and a consistent execution track record that helps insulate from flat unit growth.
For Qorvo (QRVO -5.4%), the firm thinks much of the benefit for its win in the 2018 iPhone refresh is already priced into the stock.
Source: Analyst note.
