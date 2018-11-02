Oppenheimer taps Skyworks, Broadcom as top Apple suppliers

Oppenheimer taps Skyworks (SWKS -4.5% ) and Broadcom (AVGO -4.1% ) as the top Apple supply chain stocks.

The firm continues to prefer regular content licensing stories and a consistent execution track record that helps insulate from flat unit growth.

For Qorvo (QRVO -5.4% ), the firm thinks much of the benefit for its win in the 2018 iPhone refresh is already priced into the stock.

Source: Analyst note.

Previously: BofAML steps to Apple sideline after earnings (Nov. 2)

Previously: Craig-Hallum lowers its Cirrus Logic target on downside guide (Nov. 2)