More on Orion Engineered Carbons Q3 results

Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC +4.2% ) reports Q3 revenue increase 18% Y/Y to $394M driven by higher base prices and pass through of higher feedstock costs, offset by forex rate impacts and lower volumes

Sales by segment: Specialty Carbon black: $134.2M (+7.3%); Rubber carbon black: $259.8M (+23.8%)

Contribution margin is up 8.4% to $143M, with per ton margin +10.9% to $536

Volume was down 2.3% to 266.7 kmt, primarily due to lower rubber volumes after closure of manufacturing plant in South Korea.

Operating margin expands marginally by 65bps to 10.6%

FY18 Outlook: Reaffirms EBITDA to be $285M-$300M

