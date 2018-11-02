Duke Energy tops Q3 earnings view, raises low end of full-year guidance

Duke Energy (DUK +0.4% ) shares post modest gains after better than expected Q3 earnings prompted the company to raise the lower end of its full-year EPS guidance range.

DUK reports Q3 operating revenue in its electric utilities and infrastructure business, which comprises the bulk of its overall business, rose 2% Y/Y to $6.26B.

CFO Steve Young says industrial demand rebounded strongly in the quarter, led by an 8.8% increase (~5% after accounting for weather) at Duke Energy Carolinas and a 4.7% rise at Duke Energy Progress (1.8% accounting for weather).

Young also says a decline in demand per residential customer appears to be flattening out, so a 1.5% increase in the number of residential customers across its footprint led to a 1.8% increase in residential demand, when correcting for weather.

DUK now sees FY 2018 EPS of $4.65-$4.85 from its prior outlook for $4.55-$4.85 vs. $4.72 analyst consensus estimate.