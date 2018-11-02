Air Transport Services slides 5.4% post Q3 results

Air Transport Services (ATSG -5.4% ) reports Q3 revenue decrease of 19.4% Y/Y to $204.9M.

Segment revenue: Cargo Aircraft Management $58.8M (+0.5% Y/Y); ACMI Services $116.2M (+3.6% Y/Y); MRO Services $46.9M (+17.5% Y/Y) & Other activities $22.6M (+32.2% Y/Y).

Operating margin increased 344 bps to 13.1% & Adj. EBITDA margin increased 1,033 bps to 36.3%.

YTD 2018 capital spending was $214M (-2.2% Y/Y)

Capex through September 2018 included $149.2M for the acquisition of Boeing aircraft and freighter modification costs.

Q4 2018 Outlook: ATSG expects to purchase four 767-300s; Adj. EBITDA of $80-85M.

2018 Outlook: Capex of $280M.

