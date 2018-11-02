PennyMac Mortgage +5.9% after strong Q3 beat

PennyMac Mortgage Trust (NYSE:PMT) surges 5.9% after Q3 EPS of 62 cents exceeds consensus estimate by 26 cents.

After Q3-end, PMT enters four agreements to sell about $300M in UPB of performing and nonperforming loans from distressed portfolio.

Q3 EPS of 62 cents compares with 47 cents in Q2 and 20 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Reflects strong performance in credit sensitive and interest rate sensitive strategies and improved results from correspondent production.

Book value per share of $20.48 at Sept. 30 vs. $20.27 at June 30, 2018.

Previously: PennyMac Mortgage beats by $0.26, beats on revenue (Nov. 1)