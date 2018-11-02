Enbridge beats Q3 earnings estimates, suspends dividend reinvestment plan

Enbridge (ENB -1.7% ) is lower after reporting Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.55/share, beating analyst consensus by $0.04, vs. a $0.39/share in the year-ago quarter.

On an unadjusted basis, ENB lost $90M, or $0.05/share, including a non-cash charge of $1.02B, in the quarter, compared with a profit of $765M, or $0.47/share, a year ago.

Q3 distributable cash flow totaled $1.58B vs. $1.33B in the year-ago quarter, and ENB says it is on track to achieve DCF/share for 2018 in the upper half of its $4.15-$4.45 guidance range.

ENB says it moved 2.58M bbl/day of crude oil on its Mainline system during the quarter, up from 2.49M bbl/day a year earlier.

ENB says it is suspending its dividend reinvestment and share purchase plan, citing "substantial progress on its funding and asset sales plan, which will allow it to meet any remaining equity requirement for the balance of its currently secured growth program."