TDS +11% on another wireless beat, more cable growth

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) is up 11.2% after a beat in its Q3 results led by sequential growth in its residential and cable businesses, along with strong wireless.

As usual, results are heavily affected by those at U.S. Cellular (USM +11% ), of which TDS holds a heavy majority, and which beat profit expectations and again raised full-year profit guidance.

Aside from cellular results, wireline residential connections were down Y/Y but ticked up sequentially again, to 568,600 from 568,600. On a sequential basis, gains in video (to 53,100 from 51,500) and broadband (to 237,100 from 234,300) more than offset a decline in voice connections (to 278,400 from 282,200). Residential revenue per connection ticked up to $47.30 from last quarter's $47.22 and last year's $46.07.

Commercial wireline connections slid again, to 293,100 from last quarter's 299,600 and last year's 315,300. On a sequential basis, voice dropped to 134,000 from 137,300; broadband rose to 20,700 from 20,600; managedIP fell to 138,000 from 141,400; and video was flat at 400.

And cable connections rose again with broad gains, to 330,100 from 323,700. Broadband grew to 163,600 from 159,400; video to 102,100 from 101.600; voice rose to 63,600 from 62,000; and managedIP was flat at 700.

