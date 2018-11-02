IDC: Q3 worldwide tablet ships down Y/Y (again)

Worldwide tablet shipments decline Y/Y for the fifteenth consecutive quarter with an 8.6% drop to 36.4M units, according to IDC data.

Apple (AAPL -6.8% ) took the top spot with 9.7M units shipped (-6% Y/Y) for a 27% market share. Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) came second with 5.3M (-11%) and a 15% share and Amazon (AMZN -0.1% ) hit third with 4.4M units (-0.4%) and a 12% share. Huawei was the only company in the top five with a Y/Y gain, reporting 3.2M units and a 7% growth.

