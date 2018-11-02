Alamos Gold slides on Q3 earnings miss; Revises FY18 capex and cash cost guidance

Alamos Gold (AGI -8.5% ) reports Q3 gold production of 124,000 ounces, +16% Y/Y and consistent with guidance

Costs per ounce were higher than expected reflecting lower mining rates at Young-Davidson, higher costs at El Chanate and planned higher sustaining capital at Island Gold

Sold 119,401 ounces (+18.7%) at an average realized price of $1,229 per ounce (-4.1%)

Reports operating income of $0.6M down from $20.9M last year, primarily due to higher mining & processing costs and amortization

Ends the quarter with Cash flow from operating activities of $45.2M, with no debt and cash balance of $224.8Mn

FY18 outlook: Raises total cash cost guidance from $740 to $810 per ounce and AISC guidance from $950 to $990 per ounce; production to be ~ 490,000 to 530,000 ounces

Lowers FY18 capex guidance from $292M-$311M to $217M-$236M

Previously: Alamos Gold misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Nov. 1)