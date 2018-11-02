Chefs' Warehouse +3.4% post Q3 results

Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF +3.4% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 11.2% Y/Y to $361.5M.

Gross profit margin increased 56 bps to 25.4%, due in large part to deflation in certain center-of-the-plate categories.

Gross margins in the Company’s specialty category decreased 32 bps and increased 139 bps in the Company’s center-of-the-plate category compared Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA increased 19 bps to 5.2%.

“Customer adoption of e-commerce continued to grow and during Q3 we reached our targeted 2018 milestone of more than $100M of annualized revenue via our online and mobile platforms.” said CEO Chris Pappas.

2018 Outlook: Sales $1.43-1.45B; Gross profit $360-366M; Net income $18.8-21.5M; EPS $0.65-0.74; Adj. EBITDA $75-78.5M; Adj. EPS $0.71-$0.80; effective tax rate of ~27.5% and fully diluted shares of ~29.6M.

