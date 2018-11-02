Triton lower after tariff update

Triton International (TRTN -6.5% ) trades lower after issuing a slightly cautious outlook amid the trade battle between the U.S. and China. The management commentary appears to be taking some of the wind out of the sail of the Q3 EPS beat.

Triton outlook: "Looking forward to 2019, the imposition of increased tariffs on goods traded between the United States and China has added uncertainty to global economic and trade forecasts and to our market. However, our customers continue to believe the increased tariffs will not have a significant impact on overall global container trading volumes, and market forecasters are currently projecting trade growth will remain solidly positive in 2019. We also expect the market uncertainty will encourage our customers to continue to rely heavily on leasing."

