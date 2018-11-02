BlackRock to add factor-based commodity ETPs to iShares lineup

BlackRock (BLK -1.3% ) plans to launch factor-based commodity funds to its iShares line of exchange-traded products.

Initially, iShares intends to add two broad-based commodity ETPs with cary and multi-factor strategies.

BLK considers these products to be exchange-traded commodities.

Additionally, iShares intends to retain Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley as index providers for commodities strategies, in conjunction with a third-party calculation agent.

