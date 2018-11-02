Bavarian Nordic launches Phase 1/2 study of prime/boost vaccine CV301 in colorectal and pancreatic cancers

Dosing is underway in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Bavarian Nordic A/S's (OTCPK:BVNKF) CV301, combined with AstraZeneca's (AZN -1.8% ) PD-L1 inhibitor IMFINZI (durvalumab) and maintenance chemo, in patients with metastatic colorectal or pancreatic cancers.

The primary objective of the first phase is to determine the recommended dose for the second phase, which will measure progression-free survival over 8.5 months and overall survival over four months. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is December 2021.

The company says CV301 is poxvirus-based prime/boost vaccine designed to generate a robust and durable T cell response. Preclinical data showed that it upregulated PD-L1 antigen expression on tumor cells thereby potentially generating a greater response to PD-L1 inhibitor therapy.