Bayer could consider glyphosate settlement depending on costs, CEO says

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +0.3% ) CEO Werner Baumann says the company might consider settling lawsuits over Monsanto’s glyphosate-containing weedkillers depending on how high court costs rise while saying it will continue to defend against claims they cause cancer.

“If we can settle nuisances at some point where the defense costs in preparing cases are higher than potential settlement amounts, we will of course consider it from an economic standpoint,” the CEO says, according to Reuters.

Bayer now faces more than 8,700 glyphosate cases across the U.S. but Baumann believes Bayer can handle the litigation, citing the company's “inexpensive” $12M settlement of 4K lawsuits over its Mirena contraceptive device.

Bayer shares have shed 25% since Aug. 10, when a San Francisco jury awarded $289M to a plaintiff on grounds Monsanto failed to warn consumers of the cancer risks posed by glyphosate-based RoundUp and Ranger Pro; a judge later reduced the award to $78M.