FERC approves final two laterals on Energy Transfer's Rover Pipeline

Energy Transfer (ET -1.3% ) says the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved the start of natural gas service on the final laterals needed to complete the Rover Pipeline project; ET sought the FERC approval in August.

Rover has been operational for more than a year, but ET says this final approval allows the pipeline to add an additional receipt point and delivery point for natural gas production in West Virginia.

The 713-mile pipeline transports up to 3.25B cf/day of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica Shale production areas.