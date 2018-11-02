Adtalem Global Education +4.8% post Q1 results

Adtalem Global Education (ATGE +4.8% ) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 3.1% Y/Y to $284.2M.

Segment revenue: Medical & Healthcare $202.1M (+5.7% Y/Y); Professional Education $35.6M (-11% Y/Y); Technology & Business $47.25M (-24.3% Y/Y) & Home Office & Other -$0.8M.

Segment expenses: Medical & Healthcare $200.4M (+21% Y/Y); Professional Education $30.9M (+4.7% Y/Y); Technology & Business $50M (-17.5% Y/Y) & Home Office & Other $5.4M (-33.3% Y/Y).

Adj. operating income: Medical & Healthcare $40.7M (+54.4% Y/Y); Technology and Business -$2.67M & Home Office & Other -$5.7M.

Cash & equivalents of $408.8M (+49.7% Y/Y)

~1.2M shares of common stock were repurchased during Q1 at an average purchase price of $47.94 for a total of $59.2M.

Q2 Outlook: Revenue ~+3-4% Y/Y; Adj. operating costs to be up 5-6% Y/Y.

2019 Outlook: Revenue +4% Y/Y; EPS +2-3% Y/Y; Capital spending $70-75M; effective income tax rate 17-18%

.Previously: Adtalem Global Education beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (Nov. 01 2018)