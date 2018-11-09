Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events for the week of November 11 - 17 for healthcare investors.

MONDAY (11/12): Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX): Conference call on Phase 2 results for AG10 in heart failure and transthyretin amyloidosis.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO): Webcast of Phase 2b results on MPC-150-IM in heart failure patients with an LVAD.

TUESDAY (11/13): FDA action date for Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) and Theravance Biopharma's (NASDAQ:TBPH) YUPELRI (revefenacin) for COPD.

WEDNESDAY (11/14): FDA Ad Com review for Mallinckrodt's (NYSE:MNK) MNK-812, an abuse-deterrent formulation of oxycodone.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) investor event, Shanghai.

THURSDAY (11/15): Neuro-Oncology Annual Scientific Meeting, New Orleans, LA (4 days). Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX): Preclinical data on WP1122. VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV): Phase 1/2a data on VBI-1901 in recurrent glioblastoma. Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP): Updated Phase 1 data on Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex in recurrent glioblastoma.

American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting, Seattle (5 days). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX): Three abstracts on BCX7353.

FRIDAY (11/16): Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN): Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension R&D Deep Dive Event, NYC.