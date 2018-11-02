WSJ: Cadillac cancels car subscription service

General Motors (GM -2.1% ) is winding down its $1,800/month car subscription service rolled out nearly two years ago for Cadillac, underscoring challenges faced by traditional automakers as they try to diversify into new transportation offerings, WSJ reports.

The Book by Cadillac service - available in Los Angeles, Dallas and New York - will shut down operations by the end of this year, as some aspects of the program proved more costly than expected, according to the report.

A GM spokesman confirms the service is ending but says it could restart later.