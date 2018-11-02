Pimco sees U.S.-China trade accord `very unlikely' anytime soon: Bloomberg

The issues at the center of U.S.-China trade dispute--such as trade balances, intellectual property rights, cyber theft, industrial policies--won't be easy to solve quickly, Gene Frieda, global strategist at Pacific Investment Management Co. (Pimco) tells Bloomberg.
"When you look at the nature of the dispute, it’s very unlikely we get a major breakthrough anytime soon," Frieda says.
Initially, the news of a potential breakthrough in China-U.S. sent markets up. In midday trading, Dow's down 0.4%, S&P 500 -0.7%, and Nasdaq falters 1.0%.
According to Frieda, U.S. equities have a bigger downside risks, while investors may be taking an overly dim view of emerging-market and European stocks.
Chinese yuan +0.5% against the U.S. dollar.
ETFs: UUP, UDN, CYB, CNY, USDU, FXCH
