Pimco sees U.S.-China trade accord `very unlikely' anytime soon: Bloomberg

The issues at the center of U.S.-China trade dispute--such as trade balances, intellectual property rights, cyber theft, industrial policies--won't be easy to solve quickly, Gene Frieda, global strategist at Pacific Investment Management Co. (Pimco) tells Bloomberg.

"When you look at the nature of the dispute, it’s very unlikely we get a major breakthrough anytime soon," Frieda says.

Initially, the news of a potential breakthrough in China-U.S. sent markets up. In midday trading, Dow's down 0.4% , S&P 500 -0.7% , and Nasdaq falters 1.0% .

According to Frieda, U.S. equities have a bigger downside risks, while investors may be taking an overly dim view of emerging-market and European stocks.

Chinese yuan +0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

ETFs: UUP, UDN, CYB, CNY, USDU, FXCH

Previously: Equities roar on U.S.-China trade developments (Nov. 2)