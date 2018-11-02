MSG Networks -1.9% as expenses weigh on Q1 profitability

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) is 1.9% lower today after mixed earnings where revenues eked out a beat but profits as reported fell a penny short.

Adjusted operating income beat expectations at $84.6M, and revenues grew 4% Y/Y to $164.5M.

But direct operating expenses grew 6% to $66.7M amid higher rights fees and other programming costs. SG&A expenses rose 9%.

It's a "strong start" to the fiscal year, CEO Andrea Greenberg says: "The 2018-19 NBA and NHL seasons are underway and we remain focused on leveraging our exclusive live game content, while we continue to innovate with new features and formats, to deliver meaningful value for our viewers, as well as our affiliates, advertisers and shareholders."

Cash and equivalents were down to $170.1M from last quarter's $205.3M.

Previously: MSG Networks misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Nov. 02 2018)

Press release