Moog +10% on Q4 result beats; provides FY19 initial guidance

Moog (MOG.A +10.8% ) reported Q4 sales growth of 8% Y/Y to $700.87M. Segment sales: Aircraft Controls $303.93M (+6.9% Y/Y); Space and Defense Controls $154.14M (+10.3% Y/Y) and Industrial Systems $242.8M (+7.8% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 113 bps to 28.4%; operating margin declined by 30 bps to 10.4% and Adj. operating margin improved by 40 bps to 11.1%.

Segment operating margins: Aircraft controls 10.2% down by 60 bps; Space & defense controls 11.2% up by 30 bps and Industrial systems 10.2% down by 20 bps .

Q4 Expenses: R&A $32.64M (-11.3% Y/Y) and SG&A $94.76M (-0.12% Y/Y).

Company reported $56M cash flow from operating activities in Q4.

FY19 Outlook: Sales $2.88B; EPS $5.05-5.40; operating margin 11.7%; Cash flow from operations of $280M and tax rate 26%.

