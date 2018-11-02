AbbVie experiencing greater-than-expected discounting for Humira

In this morning's earnings call, AbbVie (ABBV -0.5% ) stated that Q3 HUMIRA (adalimumab) sales were $5.1B up 9% from a year ago, including a 12.5% jump in the U.S. and a 4.2% rise ex-U.S.

CEO Rick Gonzalez admitted that discounting in Europe has been "on the higher end" of the company's planning scenarios due to biosimilar competition, adding that HUMIRA price cuts have ranged from 10 - 80%, with higher levels in the Nordic countries since their tenders are "all or nothing" contracts in the TMF category (includes J&J's Remicade and Amgen's Enbrel) that do not allow product switching. He said they have seen Remicade discounts as high as 75% so the 80% haircut on HUMIRA was not unexpected. The Nordic contracts represent ~4 - 5% of HUMIRA's international sales so the impact will not be significant, although he cites France's mandated discounting aimed at equivalent prices for both branded and biosimilar offerings. About 2/3 of HUMIRA's international sale volume is "locked" due to patent protection or in-place tenders. Discounting, though, is about 10 points higher than anticipated.