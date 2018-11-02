GE down another 4% as analyst warns of more tax troubles

General Electric (GE -3.9% ) is lower after Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch warns the company's near-term tax liabilities could rise significantly, possibly amounting to billions of dollars more over the coming months.

“While GE took an equity capital raise off the table, we believe ongoing cash and liability pressures, including the prospects of rising taxes, may result in a future change to this decision,” Inch writes as he reiterates his Underperform rating and $10 price target the shares.

GE might have owed as much as $9B in taxes as per the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act while the company took only $3.3B in charges, citing various "offsets," but Inch says "if even some of these 'offsets' are disallowed, the company could wind up owing a large tax bill near term - coming at a difficult time for GE given its deteriorating cash flow, declining Power fundamentals and rising GE Capital funding costs as the company is forced out of the commercial paper market."

GE shares are down for an eight straight day, their longest losing streak in a year.