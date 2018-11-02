CBS earnings now Ianniello's show, with heavy Moonves overhang

Yesterday's CBS earnings call was the debut of the "Joe Ianniello show," with the acting CEO leading analysts through results following years of upbeat presentations by now-ousted honcho Les Moonves.

Ianniello had praise for the "best third quarter ever in revenue and EPS," and pointed particularly to digital growth.

"We are driving new incremental and recurring revenue from a number of significant growth areas: retrans and reverse comp along with skinny bundles; our over-the-top direct-to-consumer streaming services; global content licensing; and our expanded audience monetization efforts," he says.

Total company subs have grown every quarter since CBS began discussing the metric, he adds.

And he doesn't want to lose focus on broadcast: "There's a little-known fact out there that we remain the No. 1 network this season even without Thursday Night Football, and we have won the last 10 years in a row. And when the dust settles, we'll finish this broadcast season as the most watched network once again, and that's with or without Super Bowl LIII."

Meanwhile, Tara Lachapelle notes a lagging stock reflects uncertainty over unresolved matters in Moonves' big shadow, suggesting that Ianniello may not be the permanent leader CBS needs. Enterprise value is about nine times EBITDA (forward 12 months), a 9% discount to peers like Disney, Fox and Discovery.

"And while Ianniello reportedly sided with Moonves in resisting controlling shareholder Shari Redstone’s calls to explore a merger with Viacom ... that’s increasingly looking like the end game for both companies," she writes. "At this point, there doesn’t seem to be other buyers for either of them."

Shares were up slightly postmarket yesterday, but are 4.4% lower today.

Previously: CBS rises after beat in its first quarter less Moonves (Nov. 01 2018)