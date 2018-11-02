Wells Fargo positive on auto suppliers

Wells Fargo calls out Aptiv (APTV +1% ) and Borg Warner (BWA -1.3% ) as its two favorite names in the auto supplier sector.

The firm has a generally positive outlook on auto, seeing room for the U.S. seasonally adjusted annual rate to hold at over 17M. Wells analysts also think the finaliziation of the China stimulus package will be a boost for suppliers and notes that there is room for more U.S./European OEM spending to boost demand into next year.

Related stocks: VNE, ALV, TEN, GNTX, LEA, JCI, VC, MOD, DLPH.