Food peers follow Kraft lower

Food stocks are taking their second earnings hit this week after Kraft Heinz (KHC -9.1%) follows in the path of Kellogg (K -1.6%) in setting a negative tone. Both Kraft and Kellogg cited pricing and higher input costs as bottom line drags.
Notable decliners include General Mills (GIS -5.6%) SunOpta (STKL -4.9%), J.M. Smucker (SJM -4.1%), Campbell Soup (CPB -3.5%), Conagra Brands (CAG -2.3%), Flower Foods (FLO -2.2%), McCormick (MKC -1.6%) and Post Holdings (POST -3.5%).
Related ETF: PBJ.
Previously: Kraft Heinz -6% after profit miss (Nov. 1)
