Food peers follow Kraft lower

Food stocks are taking their second earnings hit this week after Kraft Heinz (KHC -9.1% ) follows in the path of Kellogg (K -1.6% ) in setting a negative tone. Both Kraft and Kellogg cited pricing and higher input costs as bottom line drags.

Notable decliners include General Mills (GIS -5.6% ) SunOpta (STKL -4.9% ), J.M. Smucker (SJM -4.1% ), Campbell Soup (CPB -3.5% ), Conagra Brands (CAG -2.3% ), Flower Foods (FLO -2.2% ), McCormick (MKC -1.6% ) and Post Holdings (POST -3.5% ).

Related ETF: PBJ.

