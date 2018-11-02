U.S. total rig count drops by 1, Baker Hughes says

The total count of U.S. drilling rigs in the U.S. fell by 1 to 1,067 after gaining 1 last week, according to the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.

Oil rigs in the U.S. fell by 1 to 874 while gas rigs remained unchanged at 193; no rigs were classified as miscellaneous.

WTI December crude -1.1% to $62.97/bbl.

