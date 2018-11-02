ITT +9% on Q3 result beats; raises FY18 EPS guidance and narrows revenue range

ITT (ITT +9.2% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 5.5% Y/Y to $680.1M, organic revenue was up by 7% and orders were up 10% Y/Y to $722M.

Revenue by segments: Industrial Process $205M (+4.5% Y/Y); Motion Technologies $310.3M (+3.4% Y/Y) and Connect & Control Technologies $166M (+11.1% Y/Y).

Orders by segments: Industrial Process $241.7M (+25% Y/Y); Motion Technologies $314.2M (-2.9% Y/Y) and Connect & Control Technologies $166.8M (+17.1% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin improved by 168 bps to 33.3%.

Total segment operating margin improved by 326 bps to 15.9% and Adj. segment operating margin improved by 157 bps to 15.7%.

Free cash flow YTD was $182.8M, compared to $99.1M a year ago and Adj. Free cash flow YTD was $214.1M, compared to $164.6M a year ago.

FY18 Guidance, raised: GAAP EPS $3.69-3.75 (prior $3.32-3.44); Adj. EPS $3.13-3.15 (prior $3.05-3.15); Revenue up 6-7% (5-8%) prior and Organic revenue up 4-5% (prior 3-5%).

Previously: ITT beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Nov. 2)