Turkish lira +1.5% after U.S., Turkey lift sanctions

The Turkish lira strengthens 1.5% against the U.S. dollar after the U.S. and Turkey both lift sanctions on top government officials, easing tensions that had grown after Turkey had detained an American pastor for two years.

Andrew Brunson, who was arrested two years ago in raids after a failed 2016 coup attempt, was released from Turkey last month.

The U.S. Treasury Department lifted sanctions that had been placed on Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu in August.

In turn, Turkey lifted sanctions on U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF gains 1.8% .

