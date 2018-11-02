Beasley Broadcast -3.9% after profit declines

Radio broadcaster Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) is 3.9% lower after profits that missed expectations on a headline basis in Q3 despite double-digit revenue gains.

Results were affected by a number of station transfers, including sales and asset exchanges as well as a Philadelphia station acquired from Entercom.

Operating income fell to $9.3M from $13.2M, and station operating income (a non-GAAP measure) fell to $14.8M from $16.4M, mainly due to additional bad debt expense amid issues at United States Traffic Network, and higher operating expenses at others.

Net income dropped to $2.6M from $6.1M.

The company's still committed to shareholder value through "capital returns, capital structure improvements and leverage reductions," says CEO Caroline Beasley.

Previously: Beasley Broadcast misses by $0.14, beats on revenue (Nov. 02 2018)

