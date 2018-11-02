Chevron sees strategic rationale for another Gulf refinery

Chevron (CVX +2.5% ) maintains solid gains following strong Q3 earnings that reflected higher oil and gas production and 44% higher crude prices, offsetting a drop in earnings from its downstream operations.

Production in CVX's west Texas shale fields surged 80% during the quarter, adding 150K bbl/day, "the equivalent of adding a midsize Permian pure-play E&P company," CFO Pat Yarrington said during this morning's earnings conference call.

CVX ran 20 drilling rigs in its Permian operations during Q3 and will continue running the same number in Q4, Yarrington said.

CVX is on target to generate $14B of cash in 2018 and sell $5B-$10B of assets in 2018-20, Yarrington said, adding that he wants share buybacks to be sustainable and would give consideration to increasing their size.

Pierre Breber, CVX's executive VP of downstream and chemicals, declined to comment on reports it is in discussions to acquire a Gulf Coast refinery but said the company has strong reasons, including growing Permian oil production, to consider doing so.