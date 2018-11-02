Traditional ad industry facing no shortage of Internet threats

Ad industry giants that first benefited from the Internet's rise now face existential threats from the disruption, as campaign innovation threatens their bread and butter, WSJ's Stephen Wilmot says.

Traditional creative campaigns from the likes of WPP (WPP +1.6% ), Omnicom (NYSE:OMC), Interpublic Group (IPG -0.8% ) and Publicis Groupe (PUBGY +0.4% ) are facing challenges from new digital creativity, as well as the online ad duopoly of Google (GOOG -0.6% , GOOGL -0.8% ) and Facebook (FB -0.9% ).

Tech consultants are proving a challenge as well, Wilmot notes, with firms like Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, PwC and IBM taking an increasing share of marketing revenue.

But Facebook and Google are the more obvious problem, not only serving as vehicles for the ads but increasingly competing for clients.

Wilmot points to Vodafone, now looking at bypassing agencies for its biddable ad budget to work directly with the duopoly -- and the bigger that the two get (and the more data they amass), the easier it will be to work directly with advertisers.