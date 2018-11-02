ION Geophysical downgraded at Oppenheimer after weak Q3 results

ION Geophysical (IO -2.4% ) is downgraded to Perform from Market Perform at Oppenheimer following disappointing Q3 results that sent shares 12% lower yesterday.

While IO continues to point to a large and growing pipeline, procurement practices and budget release by customers look at risk for further rationalization and potential pressure on IO financials, analyst Colin Rusch writes.

But with the stock down ~70% from its recent high, Rusch notes management's new stock compensation plan may not sit well with some investors as it is pricing RSUs after a large selloff in front of a seasonally strong quarter, a move that could test investor trust even as business rebounds.

Oppenheimer says it is moving to the sidelines given political uncertainty and limited visibility to revenue growth.