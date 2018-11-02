CatchMark +5.5% as Q3 beats, outlook brightens

CatchMark (NYSE:CTT) +5.5% after paring its 2018 GAAP net loss guidance.

Sees full-year GAAP net loss of $116M-$122M, not as bad as the $208M-$214M loss it forecast in its Q2 earnings release on Aug. 2.

Cites revised allocations from Triple T JV under HLBV method of accounting.

Sees annual harvest volume for 2018 of 2.0M-2.3M tons, in line with previous guidance, and on track for meeting timberland sales targets for the year.

Q3 GAAP net loss of $1.61 per share vs. consensus loss estimate of $3.32.

The Q3 loss was below initial estimates as a result of lower loss allocations from the Triple % venture.

Previously: CatchMark beats by $1.71, beats on revenue (Nov. 1)