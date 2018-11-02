Week in tech: Apple pulls red on soft holiday guide

Apple -7% takes a bite out of the market today after printing soft holiday guidance and announcing an end to unit and ASP reporting, which left analysts scratching their heads. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) is down 2.3% , the S&P 500 IT index is down 2.4% , and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 2.4% compared to the 1.3% Nasdaq drop and the 1% for the S&P 500.

Semis: Semis end another week under pressure as Apple’s report pulls down suppliers including Qorvo -5.1% and Skyworks -5% while Cirrus Logic gains +5.4% on an earnings beats with a downside guide. The week had started better for semis with NXP ( +14% for the week) beating estimates on Auto strength, FormFactor ( +35% this week) reporting a beat and upside guide,

Hardware: Happier times for Apple earlier this week when it launched new iPad Pros, MacBook Airs, and Mac Minis. Electro Scientific ( +100% this week) soared after MKS Instruments acquired it. . Cray ( +19.5% this week) gained on a new supercomputer and Department of Energy contract. and Stratasys ( +14% this week) beat despite peer 3D Systems ( -31% ) printing a miss. Fitbit ( +27.4% this week) gained as its device growth rate beat estimates.

Software: Today, Fortinet’s -12.2% earnings drag offsets the post-print gains of Symantec +5.4% and Monotype Imaging +5.5% . Earlier, Take-Two ( +6.8% this week) popped on sales for “Red Dead Redemption 2” that were as on fire as the in-game horses. Rival EA ( -4.5% this week) felt the cold after it cut guidance. ASG Technologies proposed to acquire Mitek ( +17% this week), which said during earnings it would consider the offer.

