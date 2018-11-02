Fed finalizes supervisory rating system for large banks

The Federal Reserve finalizes a new supervisory rating system for large financial institutions that's meant to align with areas most important to supporting U.S. financial stability.

New system boosts the threshold from domestic banks and non-insurance, non-commercial savings and loan holding companies to $100B or more in total consolidated assets from the $50B originally proposed.

It also applies to U.S. intermediate holding companies of foreign banks with $50B or more in total consolidated assets.

