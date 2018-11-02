Europe's biggest banks pass 2018 ECB stress test

All 48 banks in the EU-wide stress tests pass the European Central Bank's hypothetical "adverse scenario," by clearing a common tier ratio of at least 5.5%.

Deutsche Bank (DB +2.1% ), Europe's biggest bank, did better than some predicted, with a core tier of 8.14% under the adverse scenario.

British banks fared the worst, with Barclays (BCS -0.7% ) registering a 6.37% in the scenario and Lloyds scoring 6.8%.

