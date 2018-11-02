Trump still positive on China trade; shares bounce

Speaking to reporters at the White House, the president says talks with China are going well and he ultimately expects a trade agreement.

Stocks - which shot higher overnight on reports of a deal, and then retreated on another report of no deal - are bouncing on the president's comments. The S&P 500 has trimmed its 1%+ loss to 0.7% .

This sort of ridiculousness hasn't been seen since the EU debt crisis, when seemingly any EU bureaucrat could utter anything about negotiations and send stocks careening 1% or more in any direction.