Citi: Amazon hiring fewer holiday workers for first time

Citi analyst Mark May says Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to hire 20K fewer holiday workers because robots are “more efficient.” It’s the first time on record Amazon will employ fewer people Y/Y.

Amazon will hire 100K seasonal workers this year, according to May during an appearance on CNBC.

The Information recently reported that Amazon is developing robots that could eventually replace human pickers that grab items from shelves in warehouses.

Amazon made headlines last month for increasing its minimum wage up to $15/hour then adjusting the pay to make sure warehouse workers didn’t make less due to lost bonuses.

