Treasury rout erases October's gains

The 10-year Treasury is up a full nine basis points today to 3.22% - stung by a powerful jobs print and optimism over a trade deal with China.
The yield had sunk as low at 3.07% in the panicky action last week, but the rebound since has erased all of October's yield decline and more. TLT -1.3%, TBT +2.6%
Corporate paper is faring better as spreads come in a bit. The iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG -0.3%), The iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD -0.4%), The iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG +0.05%)
