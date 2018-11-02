NII Holdings +16% as Cowen again floats Nextel takeout

NII Holdings (NASDAQ:NIHD) is up 15.7% today to three-year highs after Cowen credit analyst Lance Vitanza points to regulatory spectrum cap raises that could clear the way for a takeout of NII's Nextel Brasil. (h/t Marc Lehman)

Telecom Italia's (TI +1% ) Brazilian business, Tim Participações (TSU +0.6% ), has considered a bid for some time, and Vitanza has previously said Nextel Brasil is worth at least $2.5B as an asset, which would mean at least $14/share for NIHD. (It's currently at $7.52.)

Nextel is Brazil's No. 5 carrier in a crowded market with heavy price competition.