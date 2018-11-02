Boingo -16%, marking worst day in five years

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) has marked its worst day in more than five years, down 15.8% , after Oppenheimer termed its results a "mixed quarter" despite some record revenues in Q3.

Analyst Timothy Horan is keeping an Outperform rating despite concerns about a slowdown in retail advertising. Revenue did beat, he notes, but Wi-Fi offload contract renegotiations missed estimates, and he's (very slightly) trimming his 2018 revenue expectations to $251.2M from $252.9M, and 2019 estimates to $295.5M from $299.5M. (h/t Bloomberg)

Despite his mild cautions, he has a price target of $39, which currently implies 54% upside.

Street sentiment on the stock is overwhelmingly bullish, universally Buy-rated with the possible sole exception of BTIG, which reiterated a Sell rating last year.