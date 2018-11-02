Uber wants to resume self-driving tests on public roads

Uber (UBER) wants permission to resume self-driving car tests on public roads after a fatal pedestrian accident earlier this year. Uber wants to test in Pennsylvania while the accident was in Arizona.

The company released its voluntary safety report to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration today. In the report, Uber commits to resume testing with two employees per vehicle, who would be strictly monitored by a third party, and to enable automatic braking.

Uber says the internal review after the crash suggested changes to the “overall software system design” and it has improved “system latency” to “detect objects and actors sooner and execute safe reactions faster.”

In the Arizona crash, the driver was on her phone and the vehicle didn’t have its factory-built automatic braking feature enabled.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation currently requires self-driving companies to submit a “notice of testing.” The state then decides whether to send an authorization letter. Uber currently operates in the state in manual mode.

